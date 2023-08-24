Sheffield Wednesday defender, Dominic Iorfa, says that he’s happy and settled at the club, and insists he never ‘paid attention’ to any rumours of an exit.

The 28-year-old centre back was linked with the likes of Preston North End and Dinamo Zagreb earlier in the summer, however his manager, Xisco, quickly shot down any talk of a departure as he called him an ‘important’ player for the team.

Iorfa has started his sixth season at Wednesday as a regular in the Spaniard’s defence, and he says that he and his family are very happy where they are as he draws closer to reaching 150 appearances for the club.

“There were a few things said over the summer, but nothing that I really paid attention to,” Iorfa told the media when asked about the reports linking him away from Hillsborough. “You get all sorts, especially during the transfer window, and we’ve had it before… For me, though, I wasn’t really thinking about any of it.

"I’ve been here a while, this is my sixth season now, and I’d like to thin that I’m settled here. I know the club really well, and it’s about focusing on the job at hand for me now.

"Whatever happens in the future happens, but I’m here, I’m trying to give my best, and give 100%… I’ve been here a long time, I’m really settled in the city, both my kids are born here, I’m happy - I’m happy in Sheffield, and me and my missus are very settled here."

Iorfa is expected to start once again this weekend when the Owls go up against Cardiff City in search of their first points of the campaign.