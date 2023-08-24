According to reports in Spain, Sheffield Wednesday are one of two teams looking to try and sign young Spanish midfielder, Miguel Baeza.

The 23-year-old spent last season in the Portuguese Primeira Liga with Rio Ave on loan from Celta Vigo, and it had looked like he was going to be on his way back there for the 2023/24 campaign after it was reported that terms had been verbally agreed.

Now, though, it has been explained that Rio Ave’s current situation means that they can’t register any new players, with FIFA stating that they won’t be able to do so until January.

With that in mind, a number of reports online have now suggested that he could be on his way to Hillsborough, with Angel Garcia reporting of the Owls’ interest in bringing him on board for the season before the transfer window closes.

Wednesday have made 10 new signings so far this summer, but are known to be on the hunt for more new signings for Xisco in their attempt to turn around a tough start. Baeza played 22 times for Rio Ave last season in the league, getting one assist along the way.

There does seem to be have been a bit of confusion in the international reports, though, with eldesmarque.com stating that it is Swansea City rather than the Owls who are keen to try and sign the attacking midfielder. There has been no further clarity, though reports have stated that the former Real Madric academy man is indeed on his way to the English second tier.