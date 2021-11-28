The Owls and the Chairboys shared the spoils on Saturday afternoon in a 2-2 draw in S6, with both sides coming from behind in a game that was at risk of being called off due to the snowy conditions in Sheffield overnight.

Wednesday’s groundstaff worked tirelessly to clear the field in time for the 3pm kick off, with the snow being shifted in time for Darren Drysdale to give it the go-ahead.

Wycombe went ahead through a Callum Paterson own goal before Olamide Shodipo levelled up for the hosts, however Wednesday weren’t able to hold onto the lead given to them by Josh Windass as Jordan Obita’s free kick secured a possibly undeserved point.

And the visitors’ manager admitted that Darren Moore’s side were good value in his post-match interview.

As reported by Bucks Free Press, Ainsworth said, “The game was nearly called off, the pitch was horrendous, and the conditions were terrible.

“And if I’m honest, Sheffield Wednesday took the spoils in the second half, not arguing about that, but my fans never stopped singing, David Stockdale never stopped saving and we take a point home.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth felt Sheffield Wednesday were good value in the second half. (Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

“It’s been a fantastic week with the seven points we’ve taken which is brilliant… “They gave me everything today but it was another tough away trip.”