Let’s make no mistake, it was baltic. Groundstaff reported for duty from 7am to ensure the ground was playable and only a pitch inspection less than two hours before time confirmed play would be had between two sides in the higher reaches of the third tier table.

The ground got colder still with Wycombe’s first real attack of note. In Anis Mehmeti they have a player who flits in and out of matches but can cause problems and it was his shot that cannoned off Callum Paterson to give the Chairboys a lead against the run of play.

Then, confusion and concern. An eight-minute stoppage halted proceedings as medics from both clubs were called over to the North Stand for a suspected medical incident of which there are – at the time of print – few official details. Reports from that side of the ground suggest it may well have been a case of the Bovril Balboas.

Sheffield Wednesday players come back out from an elongated break during the first half of their clash with Wycombe Wanderers.

From here the Owls warmed up considerably, their time in the changing room seemingly doing them good whatever the circumstances.

A goal up, Wycombe turned on the dark arts, slowing and scrapping their way through the remainder of the first half to emerge – they hoped – unscathed.

Their hopes were dashed shortly before the break when Gregory drew Stockdale out of his goal to allow Shodipo the chance to shoot at an empty net. 1-1 and Hillsborough bouncing.

They wasted no time in the second half, either. This is not only a Wednesday side with new confidence, but a Wednesday support.

Even at 1-0 down the ground bore a hum of optimism, but when Windass squeezed one beneath Stockdale to give them a richly deserved lead, the entire ground stuck its chest out. It’s a powerful place with momentum in its favour.

They went in search of more but were sucker-punched by a Jordan Obita free kick that evaded Bailey Peacock-Farrell. A fine strike it was, but questions will be asked of how he was beaten from that angle.

Such is the talent a fully-fit Wednesday have at their disposal, they were able to bring on Theo Corbeanu and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing with 20 minutes left. The crowd roared and the double-barrelled debutant did well, driving inside to cause problems.

They threw themselves at the Wycombe end with wave after wave but fell short. Off the field, the previous weeks of frustration at such draws were not so audible.

Finally, this feels like a team and a fanbase in convoy on a journey together.

Sheffield Wednesday: Peacock-Farrell; Paterson, Dunkley, Brennan; Hunt (Mendez-Laing, 72’), Luongo, Windass (Dele-Bashiru, 81’), Bannan, Shodipo (Corbeanu, 72’); Kamberi, Gregory

Subs unused: Wildsmith, Brown, Wing, Berahino

Wycombe Wanderers: Stockdale; McCarthy, Stewart, Tafazoli, Obita; Wheeler, Thompson; McCleary (Kaikai, 87’), Mehmeti (Horgan, 69'); Vokes (Akinfenwa, 77’), Hanlan