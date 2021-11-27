Darren Moore was asked about the stoppage in the Sheffield Wednesday game.

The Owls were 1-0 down approaching the half hour mark when play was halted by the referee, Darren Drysdale, with medical teams from both sides running across the pitch to attend to the matter in the North Stand.

At this point there has been no confirmation as to what happened that led to the stoppage, but it was deemed serious enough for Drysdale to instruct both teams to leave the field for what turned out to be a stoppage of almost 10 minutes.

There have been mixed – and unconfirmed – reports about the incident, with some saying that it was a medical emergency that required assistance and others suggesting that there was some fan disturbance.

When asked about the stoppage, the Wednesday boss said, “The referee said there had been an incident with a supporter on the far side, and that he was going to take people off.

“When I got in I told the front three that they had to be stronger and get hold of the ball, and that said to Mide that needed to come in on the far post because we were hanging out too far.

“And when Josh (Windass), Greggers (Lee Gregory) and Flo (Florian Kamberi) got hold of the ball, we put them on the back foot.”

It remains to be seen what occurred that led to calls for medical assistance, but it’s likely that more will be known in the coming days.