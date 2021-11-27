Liam Palmer was missing for Sheffield Wednesday's 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers.

The long-serving Wednesday defender, who has been used in various positions, was left out of the matchday squad for the 2-2 draw against Wycombe Wanderers, with Darren Moore making four changes in total as they faced the high-flying Chairboys.

Another absentee from the win over MK Dons was midfielder, George Byers, and the Owls boss has explained that the duo – along with some members of staff – have been ill, and that they didn’t want to take any risks.

Speaking to the media after the game, Moore said, “Both of them have got illnesses, and we didn’t want to take the risk with them - because at this stage of the season when they get a bit of sniffles we just send them away. We’ve had it with a couple of members of staff, too.

“You just don’t want it around. Hopefully they’ll be back after today, and we’d had to reshuffle the back.”

Moore brought in Olamide Shodipo, Massimo Luongo, Josh Windass and Callum Paterson for Palmer, Byers, Theo Corbeanu and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, with the Owls putting in a good performance at Hillsborough as they came from behind against Gareth Ainsworth’s outfit.

Shodipo levelled up after a Paterson own goal put them 1-0 down, but Jordan Obita’s freekick cancelled out Josh Windass’ goal after the Owls had got themselves in front early in the second half.