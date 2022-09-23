Wycombe Wanderers boss makes admission ahead of Sheffield Wednesday tie

The Chairboys had a tremendous 2021/22 campaign as they went all the way through to the League One play-off final following an impressive campaign, however they fell at the final hurdle as they went on to be beaten by Sunderland.

This season it’s been a tough start, though, with Ainsworth’s side currently sat in 16th place after nine games – and a large reason for that will be down to the sheer amount of injuries that they’ve had to deal with.

With that in mind, as the likes of Curtis Thompson, Brandon Hanlan and Josh Scowen look set to miss out again, the long-serving Wycombe manager says that he hopes people understand their situation.

Speaking before the game, Ainsworth said, "There’s a good mood in and around camp despite all the injuries that we have. All I’m hoping is that people understand that we’re depleted but we will give it a real good go.

"Sheffield Wednesday will be up there without a doubt and Darren Moore knows how to get out of League One. He is a great manager and a great man. We will be at our best on Saturday to try and the points."

Wednesday drew this fixture last year 2-2 after they fought back from behind but then also gave up their lead – but Wycombe were victorious the last time they met back in April as Jordan Obita gave them a vital 1-0 win at Adams Park.