Iorfa worked hard over the summer to get himself back fit again after dealing with a host of injury concerns in the last couple of years, and now he’s got himself into a position where he’s able to play regularly once again.

The 27-year-old has played 11 of Wednesday’s 13 games in all competitions so far in 2022/23, but has not been at his best in the last few games and gave away a match-deciding penalty as the Owls lost 3-2 to Burton Albion earlier this week.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But his recent performances don’t seem to worry his manager too much, with Moore giving his backing to the centre back as he looks to get him back to the levels that Wednesday fans have seen him reach in the past.

Speaking to The Star, Moore said, “For Dom it’s about sticking to the basics, and that’s get it and give it with the ball and then just be an out and out defender… One thing that he’s been trying to do is make decisions to try and defend, but obviously they’ve not come off for him and they’ve been costly errors… He went in to make a challenge, but the lad’s shielded it and he’s brought him down for a penalty – it’s an error, but the only way you learn from it is by dusting yourself down and going again.

“We’ll continue to work with Dom because we know all the attributes he has mean that he can be a fantastic defender, but sometimes you go through these patches where you have to continue to work to make sure you come through it. And he’ll do that, he’ll be fine.

“He’s got the full backing of myself, of the whole team. He’ll be called upon this season, so he’s got to continue. These things happen, and if you stay consistent with your work then you’ll work through it.”

Dominic Iorfa is back fit and available after a tough couple of seasons.