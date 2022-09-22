In line with their venture into the gaming scene, Wednesday have brought on board Rob Hawden as their Esports Executive, saying that he has a ‘long-term vision to grow the brand both organically and through high profile gaming competition’.

Hawden joins the Owls’ team after a four-year stint as Esports Project Lead at Rotherham United, where he steered the Millers to eighth in the world in FIFA Pro Clubs on competitive gaming website, VPG (Virtual Pro Gaming).

A launch video was unveiled today which showed two new ‘signings’ for the club in Tom Delee and Phil Bianco, who will be involved in FIFA 23 1v1 (The FIFA Global Series) and 11v11 (Pro Clubs) respectively.

Hawden, who is now on the lookout for gaming talent alongside the club’s Community Programme, told the club’s official website, “I am really happy to be joining such a big and historic club. I am here to take SWFC to the top of the Esports ladder and become the top professional club on the Pro Clubs scene.

“Wednesday will be joining Virtual Pro Gaming to compete with other professional teams here in England and across Europe.

“It is clear to me that we can create something special at Sheffield Wednesday in the gaming world.”

Sheffield Wednesday have delved into the the Esports game. (via @SWFC)