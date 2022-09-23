The Chairboys have lost their last two games – in League One to Derby County and in the Papa John’s Trophy against Stevenage Borough – and will be keen to try and pick up their first win on the road since last month.

Wanderers have actually never won at Hillsborough in any of their four attempts previously, and they’ll have to put in a performance tomorrow afternoon if they’re going to make it fifth time lucky – especially given their injury concerns.

Ainsworth welcomed back Sam Vokes and Sullay Kaikai to his side after their respective injury concerns as they were beaten by Stevenage, but they still have some big players out unavailable for this weekend.

Speaking after that loss, the Wycombe manager told Bucks Free Press, “Curtis Thompson is out, Brandon Hanlan is out, Sam Vokes was out, Ryan Tafazolli was out, Garath McCleary is suspended, and Josh Scowen is a big loss.

“Injuries are killing me at the moment, but I do think that we will be strong come in the second half of the season… But we need to make sure that the first half of the season doesn't get away from us and we need to get some players back quick.”

One player who could feature, however, is former Wednesday youngster, Charles Hagan, who signed for Wycombe over the summer. He made his debut in the Papa John’s Trophy a few weeks ago but is yet to make his League One bow.