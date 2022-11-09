World Cup fate of Sheffield Wednesday man revealed – positive news for Owls promotion push
Sheffield Wednesday’s involvement at the forthcoming World Cup in Qatar looks likely to go as far as England’s band after another international squad was confirmed.
The one current Wednesday player who appeared to have a fighting chance of selection was midfielder Will Vaulks, who had hoped to add to his seven Wales caps at the controversial tournament.
Vaulks had been selected for Wales as recently as March and would have featured in squads over the summer were it not for his wedding.
Most Popular
But as of last month, Sheffield-based Rob Page had not been to watch the 29-year-old since his Hillsborough switch and despite impressive form in blue and white, the chances of Vaulks’ involvement in Qatar looked to be dwindling.
It was confirmed on Wednesday evening that Wales had not selected the former Cardiff City man as Page omitted him from a 27-man squad.
The news provides a boost to the Owls, who – with League One not suspending its activity over the coming weeks – would have been without Vaulks services for the duration of Wales’ involvement.
MORE: Sheffield Wednesday star up against former Barnsley man after EFL recognition – Darren Moore hoping to follow trio
Holding midfield man Vaulks has played 18 times across all competitions for Wednesday since his free transfer signing in the summer, scoring his solitary Owls goal in a 1-0 win at Port Vale last month.
Speaking on his World Cup hopes shortly after his signing, Vaulks told The Star it would come as an honour, but that his primary focus was on achieving promotion with Wednesday.
He said: “Whether that happens or not is out of my control, but I’ll certainly be doing everything I can for Sheffield Wednesday.”