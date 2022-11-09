The one current Wednesday player who appeared to have a fighting chance of selection was midfielder Will Vaulks, who had hoped to add to his seven Wales caps at the controversial tournament.

Vaulks had been selected for Wales as recently as March and would have featured in squads over the summer were it not for his wedding.

Owls Will Vaulks. Pic: Steve Ellis.

But as of last month, Sheffield-based Rob Page had not been to watch the 29-year-old since his Hillsborough switch and despite impressive form in blue and white, the chances of Vaulks’ involvement in Qatar looked to be dwindling.

It was confirmed on Wednesday evening that Wales had not selected the former Cardiff City man as Page omitted him from a 27-man squad.

The news provides a boost to the Owls, who – with League One not suspending its activity over the coming weeks – would have been without Vaulks services for the duration of Wales’ involvement.

Holding midfield man Vaulks has played 18 times across all competitions for Wednesday since his free transfer signing in the summer, scoring his solitary Owls goal in a 1-0 win at Port Vale last month.

Speaking on his World Cup hopes shortly after his signing, Vaulks told The Star it would come as an honour, but that his primary focus was on achieving promotion with Wednesday.