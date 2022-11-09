Goalkeeper Pierce Charles has stepped up to first team involvement in the recent absence of the injured Cameron Dawson and signed his first professional deal with the Owls last month having turned 17 in the summer.

A former Manchester City stopper, Charles spent time with Northern Ireland’s senior outfit earlier this season and is a regular for their under-18s, for whom he has been called up for back-to-back friendlies against their Austrian counterparts next week.

Owls young keeper Pierce Charles has been called up to the Northern Ireland under-18 squad. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Wednesday will hope Dawson’s absence with concussion is cleared in good time for him to step up as David Stockdale’s deputy.

Speaking after Charles’ future was secured, Owls manager Darren Moore expressed his delight at the goalkeeper’s ‘rapid progress’.

“We are really pleased to have got that one over the line and he's going to continue his development with the club. He is making rapid progress for someone so young.

“We know he's a young goalkeeper and he has got a lot to learn going forwards but he is certainly on the right path. He's developing really marvellously.”

“The amount of times he has been in with the first team can only do him good,” Moore continued.