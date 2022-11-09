An busy October saw them claim four wins and two draws from their seven League One matches, with their only defeat coming in the form of a last-gasp reversal at Plymouth Argyle – with many claiming Wednesday were the better team on the day.

It all meant the promotion-chasers took 14 points from their seven league matches last month, scoring 13 goals.

Bannan has claimed two goals and two assists along the way and has been rewarded with a nomination for the third tier player of the month award.

Also nominated are Bristol Rovers forward Aaron Collins, Plymouth goalkeeper Michael Cooper and former Barnsley striker Victor Adeboyejo, now at Burton Albion.

Should Bannan win the award he would be the second Wednesday player to do so this season after Liam Palmer took the gong for August. It would be Bannan’s second at this level after he won last season’s March award.

Darren Moore collects another nomination after he was put forward for August and chases his third career manager of the month award after collecting Premier League and Championship awards in April and September 2018 while boss of West Brom.

September winner Steven Schumacher of Plymouth is also shortlisted, along with Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna and Peterborough United’s Grant McCann.

Moore would become the fourth Wednesday boss to win the League One manager of the month award after Paul Sturrock (November 2004) Alan Irvine (August 2010) and Dave Jones (March/April 2012).

