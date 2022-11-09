The fleet-footed Nottingham Forest man, who has impressed in more recent outings but battled through an up-and-down start to life at S6, has started only two matches in Owls colours and scored his first goal in the FA Cup win over Morecambe last weekend.

But he hinted the best is yet to come after Darren Moore admitted part of his task as Mighten’s manager was to turn him from an impact player to someone capable of consistently starting matches.

Sheffield Wednesday's Nottingham Forest loanee Alex Mighten. Pic: Steve Ellis.

Much of that arc of improvement will take place on the training ground at Middlewood Road, recent outings are certainly a step in the right direction.

Reflecting on his Hillsborough spell so far, Mighten said: “You can't put too much pressure on yourself because then you don't play your game and you're fearful at times. You've got to just treat it as a normal game.

“Every single game you go out there and give it everything you've got for the team, that's just what you do.

“You can't really put too much pressure on yourself because it kind of defeats who you are as a player.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much is made of the pressure of playing for a club with Wednesday’s expectations, something the England youth international said he had an appreciation of heading into the move.

Outings such as the one against Morecambe will give him further confidence in making a success of his time in South Yorkshire.

“It was always going to be difficult coming here,” he said. “I knew what I was getting myself in for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team was doing very well so it is not a case of me just slotting straight in. You have got to work your way in and prove yourself.

“You've just got to keep doing the right things every single day and if you keep doing that, the rewards will come.