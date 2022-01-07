The Wolves youngster, who excited fans at Wednesday with his attacking mindset and ability to run at opposition defenders, was confirmed as a Milton Keynes player on Friday afternoon.

As revealed by The Star, the Premier League side see MK Dons as a better fit for Corbeanu in terms of playing style, with manager Liam Manning set to offer the Canadian much playing time heading into the second half of the season.

And speaking for the first time after the move, former Wednesday man Corbeanu explained his interest was piqued as soon as he heard of interest from Stadium MK.

“I'm very excited,” Corbeanu told his new club’s official website. “This is a new chapter for me and I am looking forward to getting started and kicking on here.

“When I heard that Liam Manning and MK Dons were interested in me, I was excited. I played against the team earlier this season and I knew this is a club that plays a very positive style of football and I think, at this point in time, it is the right next step for me.

Former Sheffield Wednesday winger Theo Corbeanu has signed for MK Dons.

“We already have a good side here already, with some really good players who are doing extremely well, and hopefully I can help out. I will look to bring what I'm about, which is a positive style of play, always wanting to play forwards and make things happen by scoring some goals and getting assists.”

MK Sporting Director Liam Sweeting said: “Theo is someone we’ve admired from afar this season and when the opportunity came up to sign him on loan, we moved really quickly.

“He is a really exciting player who provides us with added dynamism and gives us a threat one-v-one as well as in front of goal. I’m looking forward to watching what he will bring to us for the second half of the season.