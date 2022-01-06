The Star reported earlier in the week that ‘Bully’ – who has spent the best part of two decades at Hillsborough as a player and then as a coach – was a wanted man, with the Honest Men keen for him to take over the head coaching role in Ayr.

Now, according to reports in Scotland from the Ayrshire Post, the 50-year-old is in the process of finalising a deal and he ‘could be unveiled as soon as tomorrow’.

Bullen has been working as the head coach of Wednesday’s U23 setup for a while now, but has also had numerous spells as an interim manager of the first team over the years whilst the club were between managers.

Ayr owner, David Smith, and their managing director, Graeme Mathie, seemingly see Bullen as the perfect person to come in to replace Jim Duffy after he parted ways with the club last month.

Bullen, should be get the move done, will no doubt leave Sheffield with a heavy heart given the memories that he’s created over the years, most notably guiding the side to promotion up out of League One in 2005.

United are currently in seventh place in the Scottish Championship, with their next game coming up at the weekend as they play host to league leaders, Arbroath, in their 20th game of the 2021/22 league campaign.

Lee Bullen looks set to leave Sheffield Wednesday for Ayr United. (via swfc.co.uk)