Wolves set to terminate loan of Sheffield Wednesday starlet Theo Corbeanu - League One rivals lined up

The 19-year-old Canadian quickly became a fan favourite at Hillsborough having signed on a temporary basis from the Premier League giants in the summer.

But it is believed his time at Hillsborough is over as Wolves prepare to activate a January recall clause in his deal with Wednesday. He played 18 games across all competitions for Darren Moore’s men, scoring twice and claiming three assists.

In what will be seen as a double blow, The Star also understands that Wednesday’s League One promotion rivals MK Dons are the Canadian’s most likely destination, with the club’s playing style a factor in the decision.

Theo Corbeanu's time with Sheffield Wednesday is coming to an end, The Star can exclusive reveal.

Reports earlier in the season claimed Wolves were less than impressed with the amount of pitch time being afforded to Corbeanu, who later came out to reaffirm his determination to make a success of his time at Wednesday and see the season out with the club.

Both Moore and Corbeanu had spoken about improvements made in the youngster’s game since he joined Wednesday.

But the trigger has been pulled on a release clause, leaving Moore short of an attacking player heading into the rest of the transfer window.

Speaking on the likelihood of keeping hold of their loan contingent, Moore said last month: “It's a two-way conversation.

“With us and where the players are at, the dynamics of some of the clubs have changed and they are their players. We could get a phonecall saying they’re calling them back in for their own purposes.

“Hopefully they’ll stay on with us. There are conversations to be had around all of them but we’re very, very hopeful and optimistic that they’ll stay with us because there is unfinished business from here, we’ve only just approached the halfway mark and they’ll probably all feel as if they’re just getting going, really.