The Star revealed on Friday that the young Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker was leaving the Owls after a decision was made to recall him, with the teenager heading to Wednesday’s League One rivals until the end of the season.

And now, following confirmation of his exit, reports from Football Insider suggest that they are eyeing up winger, Josh Sims, as a possible replacement for the Canadian international.

Wednesday said in a statement on their official website, “Theo Corbeanu has been recalled from his loan spell with the Owls by parent club Wolves.

“The Canadian international joined Wednesday in August 2021 on a season-long loan deal but has returned to Molineux with Wolves exercising a recall option in the January transfer window.

“The 19-year-old made 18 appearances in total for Wednesday and scored two goals.

“We would like to thank Theo and wish him all the best for the future.”

Josh Sims has been linked with Sheffield Wednesday again.

Meanwhile, on Sims, there have been reports that Wednesday are keen to try and bring the free agent in to bring the former Southampton man in – a move that would make sense given that they have just lost an attacking outlet.

The ex-England youth international knows Moore well having worked with him at Doncaster Rovers last season, and will no doubt be keen to get playing again should the opportunity arise.