There were moves galore in League One as teams up and down the division sought to strengthen their ranks, whether it was to try and fend off relegation, fight for a play-off place or push for the title, and plenty of the new faces in the third tier are worth getting excited about now that the focus shifts completely to the football.

Some teams were busier than others, on the final day of the deadline and in the months that preceded it, but which teams could be seen as the overall winners and losers in the third tier this summer?

We took a look at some of the business done by Wednesday’ rivals in League One – and it’s safe to say they’ve got some competition.

Winners:

Maybe this is seen through a pair of blue tinted spectacles, but there’s no doubt that clubs across the division are looking at the work Wednesday have done over the summer and will be a bit jealous.

There were lots of new signings in League One this summer - and Sheffield Wednesday were right amongst it!

The Owls have strengthened in every single area of the pitch, brought in players from the Premier League and Championship, and fought off interest from elsewhere in order to get the names they wanted.

Impressively, they’ve also managed to do it without spending too much money either, with most of their signings coming on board as free agents or loans. And they kept hold of three or four key players that had real interest from outside.

On paper, it’s been another strong window for the Tractor Boys, although it feels a bit more quality than quantity this time around compared to this time last summer.

They’ve reportedly paid around £1m for new left back, Leif Davis, to Leeds United, and £750,000 for Marcus Harness, but also picked up some smart free agents and loans such as Freddie Ladapo, Tyreece John-Jules and Dominic Ball.

The success of the Posh’s window is the fact that they’ve managed to keep hold of such key players over the last couple of months.

Their top scorer from last season, Jonson Clarke-Harris, is still around and is currently leading the goalscoring charts in League One, and their talented young creator, Harrison Burrows, was also kept hold of.

They’ve also brought in a couple of promising youngsters, as well as former Gillingham midfielder, Ben Thompson.

Derby County –

On paper, they’ve had a great window. The Rams have brought in a whole host of quality – many of whom have plenty of experience in the division above – and have done it without spending a penny on transfer fees.

Conor Hourihane is probably the pick of the bunch, but David McGoldrick, and Tom Barkhuizen are also really smart deals at this level.

Losers:

MK Dons –

For the Dons, it’s more about the quality of what they’ve lost more than what they’ve brought in. They literally lost three of the best player in the division.

They’ve done some decent bits of business like the signing of Will Grigg, Jack Tucker and Louie Barry, but losing Scott Twine, Harry Darling and Troy Parrott substantially weakens their overall quality as a side.

Other than Grigg and Bradley Johnson, their new arrivals have all been pretty young – 10 of them are 22 or younger. Still think they’ll do ok, but they’ve lost some really quality.

Forest Green Rovers –

Another side that have had a tough summer, seeing a whole host of key players depart after winning promotion last season – and they also watched their manager, Rob Edwards, jump up to the Championship by joining Watford.