Sheffield Wednesday man says goodbye after living out his dream at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday academy graduate Alex Hunt is back at Grimsby Town.

It was confirmed late on Thursday night that the 22-year-old had finalised a permanent move to Blundell Park for an undisclosed fee, signing a three-year deal with the club where he spent the first half of last season on loan.

Shortly after the deal was announced he took to his Instagram to pay homage to his boyhood club, saying, “Thank you to everyone Sheffield Wednesday for the last 15 years. Fulfilled my boyhood dream of playing at Hillsborough, but now it’s time for the next step in my career. Wish you all nothing but success for the future.”

That next step has now been taken, though, and he says that he’s looking forward to the challenges ahead.

“I’m absolutely over the moon!” he told Grimsby’s official website. “It’s been in the pipeline for a long time and it has been stressful getting it over the line in the end, but I can’t wait to put on the shirt again and get going.

“The club getting promotion was unbelievable really. I loved my time here and obviously, it was a main attraction in coming back. I met some really good people here and have kept in touch with a lot of the lads. I went to the Notts County game and to show the spirit and fight that the lads did throughout the play-offs and the whole season sums up the squad as a whole really.

“Keeping the squad together is a testament to the coaching staff and the owners of what they’re building here as well. A club that is going in the right direction and I am sure that all the fans and people around the place can see and feel that as well.

“I can’t wait for Saturday. Hopefully I can get out on the pitch again and show the fans what I am about for the second time round and I am sure that we will have a great following as always!”.