Striker completes international transfer after leaving Sheffield Wednesday
Following his exit from Sheffield Wednesday over the summer, Saido Berahino has now found himself a new club overseas.
Berahino’s future was one that split opinion when the 2021/22 season came to an end, with some feeling that he’d done enough to deserve another year and others believing that it was time to part ways.
Darren Moore ultimately decided on the latter, and after scoring nine goals in 36 appearances the decision was made that he would not be offered a new deal at Hillsborough.
Now, with the 2022/23 campaign upon us, it has been confirmed that the 29-year-old has found himself a new club, penning a two-year deal with AEL Limassol in the top tier of Cypriot football.
His signing was confirmed just a couple of days after AEL’s opening day defeat to Aris Limassol, and he’ll be hoping to get himself straight into the side when they return to action this weekend against Enosis Neon Paralimni.
Berahino’s contract means that, of the players that left Hillsborough in the summer, only Massimo Luongo is without a club, however reports down south have suggested that he is on the brink of completing a move to Reading – where he will join Sam Hutchinson.
Chey Dunkley signed for Shrewsbury Town, while Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Joe Wildsmith ended up at Derby County.
Wednesday have brought in a whole host of new players over the last few months as Moore looks to build a side capable of winning promotion, but it’s unlikely that there will be any deadline day signings from the Owls after he admitted that it was ‘business done’ as far as he was concerned.