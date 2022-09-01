Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old was snapped up earlier this week after the Owls secured a season-long loan from Nottingham Forest, and was thrown straight into the side as they went down 3-1 to Bradford City in the Papa Johns Trophy.

Moore was delighted to get his man as the speedy attacker takes his place in the Wednesday squad, and it sounds like he’s got a few different ideas as to where he could be utilised.

“Alex can play up front, he can play in the 10, or out wide if we flip a system change,” he told The Star. “There are two or three positions that he can play… I’m really warmed to have him in the squad, he gives us a different dimension that I didn’t think we had in the team before, but now have with him.

“It’s great for him to get 80 minutes, get in amongst his teammates and get a real feel of it – I wanted to play him straight away and get him going. We’re delighted to get him on board.

“For us to get him is really pleasing, so I’m delighted. We can only put our best foot forward, and I’m delighted – with the options that he had – that he chose Wednesday to enhance his career.”

He also admitted that they had to put in the hard yards to get him on board, adding, “It was a tough one for us to get, there was Championship interest that we fought off and interest from our league as well. We’re really pleased to have him in, because in terms of the balance – we wanted him and Malik in for that.

Alex Mighten could be used in various different positions during his time at Sheffield Wednesday on loan from Nottingham Forest.