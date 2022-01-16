Win, lose or draw – Darren Moore stays level whether Sheffield Wednesday are soaring or slumping

Speaking to the Owls boss after Saturday afternoon’s impressive display and 4-2 win over Plymouth Argyle you’d be forgiven for thinking that it might have been a 0-0 draw at Hillsborough, such is Moore’s style and body language.

Obviously the words he says are very different.

After Sunderland his vocabulary consisted of terms like ‘unacceptable’ and ‘not good enough’, whereas post-Plymouth he was ‘impressed’ and spoke of a ‘worthy three points’.

But his delivery is no different. Moore is calm, he’s measured, and when he criticises he does it in the same manner that he praises – almost with caution.

And that’s entirely intentional, he says. With the Owls manager saying that he needs to be somebody who acts as a leveller for his side so that they don’t get too high with the highs or too low with the lows. So you’ll never see him rant and rave publicly, it’s just not in his make-up.

“I just know the game too well really,” he explained to The Star. “For me, win or lose or draw, you have to see the woods through the trees if that makes sense. I have to stay consistent - my desire is to bring good times back to the football club, and I’m aware of the fact that there is a lot of hard work to do.

“I’m disciplined, I’m focused, and I want to make sure that we complete that hard work. I want to make sure of that, and I’m doing everything I possibly can to bring that here.

“With the team and the players, we want to stay consistent, so now it’s onto the next one for me and I’m grateful for the three points and that everyone has gone home happy.”

He’ll also probably never be completely happy.

After the win over the Pilgrims, which was as dominant a performance that we’ve seen from Wednesday all season, he was quick to make a couple of critiques to the media, saying that he wants his side to be ‘slicker and quicker’ on the ball.

So that’s how it’s going to be. Some fans may want to see him go a bit over the top after a victory and revel in a good performance, or hear him hang players out to dry when they’ve not pulled their weight. But that’s just not going to happen.

Wednesday will win matches and he’ll critique, they’ll lose games and he’ll praise his players for elements of their play if he feels like it’s required. No amount of pressure from fans, or from the media, is going to change that.