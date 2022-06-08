Will Vaulks: Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit latest as Owls target Cardiff City man

It was reported by Radio Sheffield’s Andy Giddings on Wednesday that the 28-year-old was a target for Wednesday as Darren Moore builds his team for 2022/23, with talks having already taken place regarding a potential move.

The Star understands that Vaulks, who has played for Rotherham United in the past, would consider taking the drop down to League One if the terms were right, despite playing 40 games for Cardiff City last season in all competitions, including 36 games in the Championship.

It’s thought that the Welsh international has a few offers on the table at present as he weighs up his options for the upcoming campaign, but Wednesday are believed to be a genuine possibility should personal terms be agreeable for all involved parties.

Vaulks will be available as a free agent as his Cardiff contract draws to a close, with his current deal in Wales set to expire at the end of this month.

Rotherham manager, Paul Warne, was asked about a potential reunion with the former Falkirk man earlier this year, however it was suggested that they wouldn’t be able to meet his wage demands.

Wednesday have been linked with a whole host of players in the last couple of weeks as the start of the transfer window draws closer, though at this point there has been no official confirmation of any new recruits.