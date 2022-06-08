Big Sheffield Wednesday boost as young striker talks reach advanced stage

The 17-year-old is hot property at present after an impressive season with the Owls’ U18s, with England’s youth setup believed to be keeping tabs on his progress.

Cadamarteri’s form not only saw him pushed up to train with Darren Moore’s first team on occasion, but also attracted the eyes of clubs such as Brentford and West Ham United.

Talks have been underway since the striker turned 17 and became eligible for a professional contract at Hillsborough, and The Star understands that they have reached an advanced stage after a couple of issues were ironed out.

It’s thought that the Owls are keen to tie the talented teen down on a long-term deal at Hillsborough as they plan for the future, and the player’s desire to remain with the club - with whom he’s been since he was eight - has never been in doubt.

At this point in time nothing has been signed or sealed when it comes to the young forward, however there are now increased hopes that the matter is drawing to a close.

Cadamarteri does still have one year left of his scholarship at Middlewood Road after beginning it last season, and it was always believed that his intention was to kick on in blue and white again next season.

