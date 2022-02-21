It was confirmed on Monday morning that the Owls’ clash with the Cod Army had been postponed due to ‘structural damage’ at the ground, and it’s thought that the club wanted to make a call early in order to avoid supporters travelling and being left disappointed.

A statement on the club’s official website read, “Fleetwood Town can confirm Tuesday’s Sky Bet League One fixture against Sheffield Wednesday has been called off following storm damage to the stadium overnight.

“The game has had to be postponed due to safety concerns after the high winds over the last 48 hours have caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand.”

The damage that they’re referring to is the fact that part of the roof of the main stand at Highbury has been blown off by the strong winds over the weekend, and the fact that they haven’t really died down means that it’s tough to get the repairs done quickly.

It remains to be seen exactly when the fixture will be re-arranged for, but with Fleetwood having had their game against Lincoln City also postponed they have to find time to play two games in the leftover midweek slots.

The Cod Army and Wednesday do have availability on March 15th/16th and 22nd/23rd, however a new date for the tie will only be confirmed once both teams have come to an agreement on the most suitable day.