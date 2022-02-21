The river was raging on Sunday evening as it roared past the Wednesday ground in S6, and flood warnings were issued city-wide as Sheffield primed itself for the worst amid inclement weather across the country.

But while sandbags were laid out on Sunday evening as the water levels rose, things have settled down well overnight and it’s understood that at no point were the walls by Hillsborough breached – despite it getting quite close at one point.

There is still a flood warning for the area on the government's food checking website, however the threat seems to have died down and there has not been cause to update it since 4.44pm yesterday afternoon.

The update issued yesterday said, “River levels have risen as a result of heavy rainfall this afternoon, 20/02/2022. Consequently, flooding of property and roads is imminent, with the first property expected to flood being Hillsborough Stadium (Sheffield Wednesday FC). Properties on Rawson Spring Road are also likely to be among the first affected. We expect River levels to peak later this evening but remain elevated overnight into tomorrow, 21/02/2022. We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are closely monitoring the forecast.”

Wednesday’s next game at Hillsborough is due to take place this coming weekend when they play host to Charlton Athletic, and the drop in water levels will certainly come as a relief as the groundskeeping team look to get things ready for the Addicks’ upcoming visit.

Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough next to the River Don.

