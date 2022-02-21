Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday: Match off as storms take toll on stadium and pitch - new date set for Accrington

The early decision was taken as it was felt that their heavily waterlogged Highbury pitch would not have been cleared in time for Tuesday’s scheduled match and there has been damage to the ground as a result of the weekend storms.

A statement from Wednesday on Monday morning said: “The Owls’ Sky Bet League One fixture against Fleetwood Town scheduled for Tuesday evening has been called off following storm damage to Highbury Stadium overnight

"The game has had to be postponed due to safety concerns after the high winds over the last 48 hours caused structural damage to the Parkside Stand.

Fleetwood Town's Highbury pitch is covered in water after heavy snowfall over the weekend.

"The rearranged date for the match will be confirmed in due course.”

The coastal club had their League One clash with Lincoln City called off on Saturday after heavy snowfall was adjudged to have made the pitch unsafe.

Pictures circulating on Sunday suggested, given the further rainfall over the weekend, that it would have been highly unlikely the pitch would have dried out.

Wednesday had their match against Accrington called off last week after heavy rain fell on an already sodden Hillsborough.

A new date has been set for that game, with it now due to go ahead on Tuesday, March 15 (7.45 kick off).