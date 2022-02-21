Berahino and Callum Paterson came on for Florian Kamberi and Sylla Sow for the second half of the game at the Eco Power Stadium, turning things around completely as the duo both got on the scoresheet to help secure a 3-1 win over Rovers.

It was the former West Bromwich Albion man’s first Wednesday start since facing Shrewsbury Town last month, and just his fifth start of the League One season so far, in what has been quite a tough season so far – but he’s pleased he took his chance in Doncaster.

When asked about his lack of regular game time, Berahino told the media, "It has been difficult, of course. As a player you want to play - I had to be patient. Some of the other lads were in my shoes. I remember when I first signed, Kamberi was not getting as many chances… The good thing about the manager is he keeps you involved even when you are not playing so that has helped.

"You can't complain if the team are winning. You can't change a winning team and we have started this year really well. I had to be patient and my chance came against Doncaster and I thought I took it well.”

He also went on to give an assessment of his campaign so far, saying, "It has not been a great season for me personally… When I first signed, I had half of a pre-season in Belgium. I didn't really get a lot of game time and when I got signed I got thrown in straight away.

"I picked up a little knock against Shrewsbury on my home debut… I had to do a little work behind closed doors to get fit and to make sure I was ready for the season. I feel really good now and I have worked really hard on my game - I am starting to feel comfortable now.”

Saido Berahino was a game-changer for Sheffield Wednesday over the weekend.