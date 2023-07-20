Why Sheffield Wednesday’s evening training session was called off in Spain

Sheffield Wednesday didn’t undergo an evening training session as planned on Thursday evening ahead of their game against CD Eldense.

The Owls will face the Spanish Segunda Liga outfit on Friday morning at 9am (UK time), and had originally been set to take to the field at the base in the Valencian Community for an evening session, however that was called off mid-afternoon.

Thursday evening brought thunder and lightning to the area that the Owls are staying, and a decision was made to instead undergo other activities inside including team meetings in the hotel rather than go out and take any risks with the weather.

Xisco has been working his players hard in training sessions that numerous players have called ‘intense’, and on Thursday morning they underwent their final one as they were put through their paces and briefed on some tactical work in the humidity of Algorfa.

Tomorrow brings their final Spanish friendly, once more at Pinatar Arena, as they round off the trip before returning to England on Saturday – with friendlies against Doncaster Rovers and Luton Town on the horizon once they’re back on home soil.

Wednesday have done a variety of different sessions whilst abroad, including pure fitness drills, set piece work, tactical build-up and gym workouts – they’re set to be given Friday afternoon off once they’ve completed 90 minutes against Eldense before returning to Middlewood Road next week.

The game in San Pedro del Pinatar is set to see almost the whole squad get a runout once again.

