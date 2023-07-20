News you can trust since 1887
Former Sheffield Wednesday man primed to join another ex-Owl in summer switch

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Liam Shaw, looks set to secure a move away from Celtic this summer.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

The 22-year-old had a strong loan spell with Morecambe last season in League One, and now - with his Celtic future very much up in the air - reports from Wigan Today have stated that the Latics are ‘closing in’ on his signature ahead of the start of the 2023/24 campaign.

Things haven’t quite gone to plan for the Owls academy graduate since he left to go north of the border in 2021, and his loan to the Shrimps was his second temporary departure from Glasgow having also spent some time with Scottish outfit, Motherwell.

Should Shaw complete his move then he will join another former Owl at the club, with Sean Clare having recently completed a move to the DW Stadium following his exit from Charlton Athletic when his contract expired at the end of June.

Shaun Maloney has had a busy summer so far, with the club having already signed five new players - and Shaw may well become the sixth very shortly.

