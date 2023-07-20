Sheffield Wednesday thanked as latest signing gets completed

Brighouse Town have thanked Sheffield Wednesday for their cooperation after Sam Reed completed a move to Hillsborough this week.

The Star reported on Wednesday that the 20-year-old defender had agreed terms to sign his first professional contract at his boyhood club after successful negotiations with Brighouse, and Thursday saw him officially announced by the club.

Having joined the Northern Premier League outfit at just 16, Reed has plenty of senior minutes under his belt, and his impressive performances whilst on trial at Middlewood Road saw him bumped up into first team training on occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His former manager, Vill Powell, was full of praise for the full back after confirming his departure, and has tipped him to ‘go far’ now that he’s sealed his move.

He told the club’s official website, “Sam has been a joy to work with over the last three years, and fully deserves the opportunity to play professionally. He’s got all the attributes and the mentality to go far in the game and becomes our seventh player to move onto a higher level or professionally after making their debut at step four with us. We wish Sam all the best of success with Sheffield Wednesday.”

Meanwhile, the club themselves said in their statement, “We’d like to thank Sheffield Wednesday for their cooperation in the transfer… Brighouse Town wishes Sam Reed all the best for the future. We couldn’t be prouder of Sam and what he has achieved so far, and we are looking forward to seeing Sam’s development over the coming years.”

Reed has now joined up with the U21s for their preseason camp in York, and will be hoping to get the chance to spend a bit more time with the seniors when they return from Spain over the weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender was the second youth player to sign for Wednesday this week after Brazilian fullback, Gui Siqueira – formerly of Queens Park Rangers – also put pen to paper on a first professional deal.