Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Rio Shipston, is enjoying being out in Spain with the Owls’ senior players – and is trying to embrace the situation.

Shipston made his debut for Wednesday last season having pushed his way up the ranks at Middlewood Road, with former manager, Darren Moore, speaking very highly of the technical central midfielder.

Now, with the 2023/24 season on the horizon, the 18-year-old is getting a chance to show new boss, Xisco, what he’s capable of, and with the Owls running on a short squad at the moment he’s been able to get more senior minutes under his belt in friendly encounters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented teenager has played both centrally and out wide so far this summer, and he says that he and his fellow youngsters have slotted in well amongst the likes of Barry Bannan, Josh Windass and Co.

Speaking to The Star he said, “It’s good to come out here with some of the young boys, but with the senior players we really fit in, they help us out so much, and they make us feel so welcome.

“And he manager, he has new ideas, a way that he wants to play, and we’ve done a lot in training. I’ve played different positions in training, we keep rotating around and we’re working on his ideas and plans.”

A standout moment in the 0-0 draw against Real Murcia earlier this week was a crunching tackle that earned him a booking but got a big cheer from the travelling fans – and he says that physicality in football is something that he enjoys.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s what I like to have in my game,” he said. “I like to have a bit of battle, a bit of fight - I’ve always had that in me. So it’s something I want to keep in my game, I get it from my dad I think, but you have to keep your head in heated situations, and I’m not going to go flying into unnecessary tackles.

Shipston is expected to feature once again on Friday morning when the Owls take on CD Eldense at Pinatar Arena in their final game in Spain before returning to England.

-------------

The Star Owls are at Sheffield Wednesday’s preseason camp courtesy of Gameplan Financial, and you can book a complimentary financial planning call with Dean Furman here: https://gameplan.referral-factory.com/5jyIzI/join

They can offer advice on: Life insurance - Critical Illness Cover - Income Protection - Mortgage - Pensions and investments

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad