Their names were Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount and Raheem Sterling; the exact trio that could – you never know – line up for the Three Lions’ seniors against Ukraine in the European Championships quarter-final this weekend.

Also in the team that won 1-0 that day through an early Sancho goal was fellow England squad member Reece James, who provided the assist. See also current Premier League starlets Ryan Sessegnon, Joe Willock and Japhet Tanganga. A Sheffield Wednesday player; George Hirst, was unused on the bench.

One player that did come off the bench was a relative unknown by the above standards was midfield man Dennis Adeniran, just weeks after a move from Fulham to Everton that reportedly could have cost the Toffees somewhere in the region of £4m in add-ons if the move went well.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Free agent Dennis Adeniran is a target for Sheffield Wednesday.

Fast forward less than four years and Adeniran is out of contract, hungrily looking to get his career going again. As reported by The Star this week, the beneficiaries of that hunger could be Sheffield Wednesday, who as it stands look set to beat the likes of Hull City and Sunderland to his signature.

Now a 22-year-old who impressed while on loan at Wycombe Wanderers last season, the energetic central midfielder is something of a departure from the more high-profile bulk of business Wednesday have done in years gone by.

Previous managers have called for the need to modernise Wednesday’s squad towards a ‘younger, hungrier, more dynamic’ model, and in Darren Moore they have a manager with a proven track record of facilitating the development of younger players.

Indeed, a club the size of Wednesday resetting in League One may well prove to be the perfect place for a talented young player such as Adeniran to truly re-launch his career. Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, signed from Manchester City’s youth ranks, is another Owls player in a similar position.

There are points to prove all round. If Wednesday are to pull off what would surely be something of a coup and sign the former Everton youngster, it could prove to be a beneficial dynamic for both club and player.