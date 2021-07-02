Sheffield Wednesday man opens up on what to expect from former Premier League pair

The Owls confirmed that they had completed deals to secure the futures of former Premier League starlets David Agbontohoma and Leojo Davidson, who arrive from Southampton and Manchester City respectively.

Local lad Davidson, 17, has penned a pro deal a year earlier than most youngsters and is highly thought of at Middlewood Road having arrived on trial from the Premier League champions last year.

As revealed by The Star, Wednesday had Agbontohoma, 19, on trial for a shorter period last year before he spent time with Championship Stoke City.

Sheffield Wednesday youth boss Steve Haslam.

On the defender, who was at Arsenal before making the switch to the south coast, Wednesday academy boss Steve Haslam told swfc.co.uk: “We invited him for a trial period at the back end of last year and he did really well.

“With Leojo, he grew up in Sheffield before joining Manchester City and knows the area well.

“We signed him on a scholarship, he has been really impressive. Leojo is an attacking right back with strong attributes and again has a good pedigree.

“We’re really pleased with both lads and they are looking forward to the challenge ahead.”

It remains to be seen how immediate the pair’s involvement in the first team might be, though several youngsters are taking part in their preseason training camp in Wales and manager Darren Moore has spoken about his desire to give them every opportunity to impress.

The Owls take on Scottish giants Celtic next week, who may well have Osaze Urhoghide in their ranks. His switch was confirmed yesterday.