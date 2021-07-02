Sheffield Wednesday flop hopes to put nightmare behind him as he seals Championship switch

The 26-year-old striker, who arrived at Hillsborough hoping to get his career back on track after an injury-damaged time at Derby County, failed to score in 13 appearances in an Owls shirt last season in what was a miserable time for club and player.

Marriott’s contract at Derby was said to have been extended prior to his Wednesday switch but was stopped by the EFL after the Rams were placed under a registration embargo.

That allowed the forward to go on the hunt for a new club and Marriott has signed for Championship new boys Peterborough United, his former club.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Wednesday flop Jack Marriott has sealed a move back to the Championship.

“I just want to play week in and week out and that is what I need,” he said.