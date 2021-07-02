Sheffield Wednesday flop hopes to put nightmare behind him as he seals Championship switch
Life at Sheffield Wednesday didn’t quite go to plan for Jack Marriott.
The 26-year-old striker, who arrived at Hillsborough hoping to get his career back on track after an injury-damaged time at Derby County, failed to score in 13 appearances in an Owls shirt last season in what was a miserable time for club and player.
Marriott’s contract at Derby was said to have been extended prior to his Wednesday switch but was stopped by the EFL after the Rams were placed under a registration embargo.
That allowed the forward to go on the hunt for a new club and Marriott has signed for Championship new boys Peterborough United, his former club.
“I just want to play week in and week out and that is what I need,” he said.
“I was thrilled to see Peterborough get promotion to the Championship because they have worked so hard to achieve that and hopefully I can help with the next stage.”