The Owls boss, whose time at the club since his arrival in March has been fragmented to say the least, has got down to work with his players at a preseason training camp in Wales ahead of a clash with Scottish giants Celtic on Wednesday.

Moore has already spoken about the welcoming back of key men Massimo Luongo and Dominic Iorfa, who both missed huge chunks of last season’s relegation campaign through injury, and described the measures made to ensure their recovery is lasting.

And speaking to swfc.co.uk, Australian international Luongo made positive noises about a potential comeback in the Owls’ very first competitive game on August 7.

Massimo Luongo is targeting an immediate return to action at Sheffield Wednesday.

“I can’t wait,” he said. “First game is Charlton and everyone wants to start. Everyone is on a level playing field and me especially, we need to prove we are ready for that first game.”

A sustained return to full fitness for Luongo, Iorfa and the likes of Chey Dunkley and Andre Green would surely represent a huge bonus for Moore’s side, who got their summer transfer business underway yesterday with the announcements of two young signings; David Agbotohoma and Leojo Davidson.

And the combative Aussie midfielder was quick to calm any concerns over how his return to fitness is progressing.

He said: “I feel good, I feel strong, I feel fit. It’s just about managing it and about not expecting too much too early. I need to get a lot of training sessions under my belt and go from there.

“The aim is to get fit and stay fit. Last year was so frustrating but that aim to get fit and stay strong and get my legs as strong as possible is there so I can give myself the best platform of completing preseason.”

Asked of the early return to preseason, he said he never stopped in his work aiding his recovery: “I needed to build, so I kept as fit as possible in the off-season, I was in the gym a lot.”