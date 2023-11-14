Why Sheffield Wednesday fixture was moved as Owls look to close gap at the top
Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s are in action today as they seek to close the gap on league leaders, Sheffield United.
The young Owls had been due to face Fleetwood Town at Belle Vue in Wakefield at 1pm today in an attempt to shorten the Blades’ lead to just four points, however both the venue and kickoff time have been changed after some issues with the playing field in West Yorkshire.
The club’s official website explained, “The Owls Under-21s host Fleetwood Town today in the Professional Development League.
“The fixture was scheduled to take place at Wakefield Trinity but due to a waterlogged pitch has been switched to Middlewood Road behind closed doors. Kick-off has moved back to 1:30pm.
“Our 21s are in fantastic form of late with four wins from the last five outings including victories over Burnley (0-4), Birmingham (0-3), Coventry (0-4) and Crewe (2-1).”
Wednesday are third, behind United and Birmingham City, going into today’s fixture, however victory this afternoon would see them leapfrog the Blues and continue their run as the most in-form team in the division at this point in time.
With the international break upon us it will be interesting to see if any first team players, many of whom have been short of minutes in the Championship season, will be given a runout at the training ground – however that will of course be up to manager, Danny Röhl.
Several Owls youngsters have been in and around the senior setup this season, with young Bailey Cadamarteri making his league debut at the weekend, and it remains to be seen whether he will feature at all in S6 later today.