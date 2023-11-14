‘It was not magic’ - Sheffield Wednesday boss urges Owls to learn from defeat

Danny Röhl wants Sheffield Wednesday to learn from their defeat to Millwall, but knows how tough things are going to be at S6 this season.

The Owls created plenty of chances against the Lions on Saturday, however a mixture of missed chances from them and the ruthlessness of their opponents meant that the afternoon ended with a heavy 4-0 loss.

Röhl has seen his side lose four of the five games that he’s taken charge of, but the Millwall game was the heaviest – it’s one that further added to concerns about Wednesday’s chances of survival in the Championship. And their manager gets it.

"For sure,” he replied when asked whether the defeat reiterated the difficulty of the challenge ahead. “But the opponent did very well… It was not magic what they did but they played very professionally. The goals came from a corner, then a shot. They were strong in the duels and this is what you have to do.

"We did this. We were strong in the duels and we were fighting, but it was not good enough… We have to create chances, but at the moment we maybe need four or five chances for one goal and the opponent needs maybe two. We have to train this situation and be better in defence.”

The German went on to add, “Today it's about being disappointed, and on Monday we’ll speak about the game – then we have to learn from it… You can learn from every match, this is important. We have to learn from this game and make it better in the future.”