‘Proud’ Bailey Cadamarteri reacts after his Sheffield Wednesday league debut
Sheffield Wednesday’s teenage striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, says that making his league debut for the club was a proud moment – despite the result.
The 18-year-old forward was thrown into the deep end on Saturday afternoon with the Owls 2-0 down against Millwall, and though he wasn’t able to help turn things around he did go on to make a positive impression on his first Championship outing.
On another day Cadamarteri could’ve had a goal and assist to his name after getting into some dangerous positions, and he was praised after the game by manager, Danny Röhl, who seemed to like what he saw.
‘Cadz’ took to Instagram after the game to credit the fans for their support, and speak of his personal pride on what was a tough afternoon for the team.
“Not the result anyone wanted,” the Owls academy product said. “But on a personal note I’m proud to have made my Championship debut for this club, fans were amazing as per usual.”
Many of his teammates who have come up through the ranks with him made sure to congratulate him on his achievement, with the likes of Pierce Charles, Ciaran Brennan, Rio Shipston and Joey Phuthi just some of those to do so.
Wednesday now have a couple of weeks to prepare for their big game against Birmingham City, and Cadamarteri certainly did his chances of featuring in that game no harm at all after his promising 45 minutes at Hillsborough on Saturday.