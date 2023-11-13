Free-scoring Sheffield Wednesday youngster handed England youth call-up

Young Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, has been invited to train with England later this month.

It has already been reported that Wednesday have made early moves to try and secure the future of the forward – who turned 14 this month – offering him a commitment that he’ll sign a scholarship at the club when he reaches the age of 16. It’s a clear sign of how much he is rated within the structures at the club.

November has been a good month for the Cadamarteri brothers, with the eldest, 18-year-old Bailey, making his Championship debut on Saturday, and Caelan now receiving a call from the national team.

Despite being just 13 the young goalscorer has been invited to join the U15s for a training camp at the end of the month that will last four days, and offer him a chance to show the youth coaches for England what he’s got in his locker.

It’s unsurprising that Cadamarteri has ended up on the radar of national selectors considering his goal return this season, the Owls academy graduate grabbing 30 goals in just 13 matches for Wednesday’s U14s and U15s – including four against Stoke City in the Premier League Cup on Sunday.

Like his older brother before him, Caelan has spent time playing in age groups much older than his years, and he’s already spent time with the club’s U18s as he works his way through the ranks at Middlewood Road.