Why Sheffield Wednesday fan favourite Tyreeq Bakinson was taken out of team at Morecambe

The Wednesday boss named what was probably the most attacking team he has plumped for since taking over the Hillsborough hotseat over 18 months ago, aiming to wear down what was always likely to be a stoic Shrimpers defence before killing them with fresh-legged substitutions.

That matchday squad did not see Owls new boys Tyreeq Bakinson involved, however.

The youngster, who has quickly developed a fond relationship with supporters for some committed displays, was left out having looked tired in training since defeat against Barnsley, Moore explained to The Star.

“He’s absolutely fine,” he said. “The only reason Tyreeq wasn’t involved tonight was that he's come in, he’s played a lot of football and all the decision tonight was that he looked just a little bit jaded in training, so we whipped him out of the team.

“But that’s to be expected. He’s come in straight away, played a lot of football, a lot of minutes.

“He plays with a lot of tempo to his game and he just looked a little jaded in training so I thought he could do with a rest tonight. But he’s perfectly fine.”

Digging a little deeper into the attacking side he had named, Moore explained: “We had our system and we put more of our attacking players on the pitch.

“We went with the front two up top. Josh was inside the pitch and Alex was on there. You still have to get it right.

“The attacking players got their work right off the ball. We knew we needed more technical players on the pitch. Alex gave us a nice out and we had two front players that we could play balls into and play off and get up the pitch.

“We wanted to get a grip of the game right from the first second and we did that. It was pleasing that we stayed with it.