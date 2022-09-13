Derek Adams’ side made it incredibly difficult as they batted away wave after wave of Wednesday attacks, but after one corner opened the scoring through Josh Windass it was time for Darren Moore’s outfit to make their dominance count.

Here’s how we rated the Owls players after a much-needed win over the Shrimps:

David Stockdale – 6

A pretty quiet evening for Stockdale between the sticks as he was left relatively unbothered by

Liam Palmer – 7

Got up and down well throughout the game, played on the right in the first half and then the left for a large part in the second. Looks fitter than ever and continued his own good form.

Michael Ihiekwe – 6

Barely put a foot wrong all game in the heart of Wednesday’s defence, winning what he had to win for the most part and dealing with plenty of the jobs he was given.

Mark McGuinness – 7

Another very tidy performance from the centre back, who has slotted into this Wednesday team nicely. Looks so composed in possession, and has an eye for a pass too. Moved position during the game but didn’t miss a beat.

Reece James – 6

A solid enough performance from the left-sided player. Looked tidy and calm in possession, and did his defensive work well when called upon. Showed some nice touches going forward as well.

George Byers – 8

Another goal for Byers as he glanced home a header to put the game to bed, but he offered plenty over the course of his performance, proving to be a good engine room in the middle alongside Bannan. Won loads of tackles, powerhouse performance.

Barry Bannan – 9

Dictated everything from the middle, and was the Owls’ main outlet all the way through the evening. Went quite close with a couple of long-range efforts and picked some lovely passes to split the Shrimps’ defence. Great corner for the opener.

Alex Mighten – 5

Not his night, really. Tried to make things happen down the right side, but far too often found himself running down a bit of a blind alley. Was well marked by the Morecambe backline, who were having none of his trickery.

Josh Windass – 9

Windass was almost playing a free role for the Owls, drifting in and out of different positions over the course of the game. Tested Ripley on a number of occasions, and took his goal brilliantly as he glanced home a header from Bannan’s corner.

Lee Gregory – 7

Put in another great shift up top, and even though he didn’t get a goal to cap things off he’ll know how important he was to the victory at the Mazuma Stadium. Used his body incredibly well back to goal, and was a good focal point.

Michael Smith – 8

Like Gregory he worked tirelessly for a long time before he finally got his goal. Caused lots of problems for the Morecambe defence and took his goal with aplomb when he did get his biggest chance of the game. Comfortably his best Wednesday performance so far.

Marvin Johnson – 6

Came on with Wednesday chasing a goal, and provided a good outlet down the left side following his replacement of James.

Fisayo Dele-Bashiru – 7

Was heavily involved after coming on for the final 25 minutes or so. Put himself about, used his body well and stung the gloves of Ripley as he almost got on the scoresheet as well. Helped Wednesday get the win they needed when it looked like it may not be their night.

Paterson – N/A

Came on late with the game already won after the Owls went 3-0 up.

Vaulks – N/A

Like Paterson, was introduced into the fray late.

Iorfa – N/A