Darren Moore on ‘gung ho’ Sheffield Wednesday selection shout as Owls show growth in Morecambe win

Early last season the Owls lost 1-0 at the seaside Mazuma Stadium as the Shrimpers sat deep and frustrated an expectant visiting outfit who became frustrated as it became clear they would be unable to pick the lock.

This time out patience was the catch of the day as the pressure of wave after of Wednesday attack proved too much for the home side to handle in a rampant second half.

Moore raised an eyebrow or two with a ultra-attacking line-up, a decision he explained after the match.

Sheffield Wedneday players celebrate a job well done at Morecambe.

He said: “In that type of game when a team is defending in a low block like that, when you’ve got a smaller pitch, I thought we needed our technical players on the pitch.

“We picked George, Baz and Josh in the middle having looked at the detail and dynamics of the team. We needed some real sharp technical players in the middle to manage the ball and it turned out being that way.

“Having those creative players is great but you’ve got to create the chances and all three of them did that and the front two did well so we could play into their feet. They gave us a wonderful link and it was great to see those two playing together.

“I was pleased for Alex Mighten as well to get 65 minutes under his belt as well. I’m happy with the night’s work.”

Wednesday plundered 29 shots in a one-sided clash, with only an inspired effort by Morecambe’s stopper preventing a more eye-catching scoreline.

“I remember coming here last year and it was very similar [in terms of Morecambe’s approach],” Moore said.

“I thought they [Morecambe] were plucky today. But as the game wore on, I thought they would get more and more tired and I had one or two on the bench I thought I could bring on to change the dynamics of the game and it turned out that way really.