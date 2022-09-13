“We do not accept it..” Sheffield Wednesday boss describes frank half-time chat that inspired Morecambe rout

The Owls pulled the trigger on a whopping 29 shots on an evening that saw them break down a dogged Shrimpers’ defence after a frustrating first half.

Their goalkeeper Connor Ripley was the home side’s man of the match but even he was powerless to resist goals from Josh Windass, George Byers and Michael Smith in a match dominated by Owls skipper Barry Bannan.

Moore said: “We’re really pleased. It’s a pleasing performance and result, it’s what we wanted, three points.

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore.

“We came here tonight to set our stall out [to attack]. We had some extra time after the weekend so we got our head down and prepared, we were well detailed with the game tonight.”

Opening up on the half-time conversation that went some way to winning the match, the Owls boss said there was an agreement between all parties that despite a dominant showing, they had to go out and up things a touch.

“It’s credit to the players tonight that they didn’t lose their concentration at half-time,” he said. “I said to them at half-time that although we were pleased with the half-time showing, we do not accept it. We were all in agreement and showed that in the second half.

“The points that pleased me were the dominance, the concentration levels and the goals at the end.