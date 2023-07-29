The absence of Lee Gregory and Reece James is nothing to worry about for Sheffield Wednesday fans according to manager, Xisco.

Both Gregory and James were missing from the Owls’ matchday squad for the 2-1 defeat at the hands of Luton Town on Saturday, with youngsters named on the bench once again, but there doesn’t appear to be any cause for concern as Wednesday prepare for Friday night’s game against Southampton to get the 203/24 English Football League season underway.

Xisco was asked about them missing out on the squad afterwards, and he explained that it was merely precautionary – just like they did with starter, Michael Ihiekwe, who sat out the Doncaster Rovers game.

“It’s nothing,” he told The Star. “We jut preferred not to take the risk. We’ve worked three weeks together and some players have some risks with injuries, some irritations, and it’s better today that we stop them. They’re working at the training ground, because in the game you don’t have control.”

Meanwhile, the Owls boss was also asked whether there was a chance of any further new signings coming in before facing the Saints on Friday – however he was non-committal on that front.

"We will see. We need to sign players before Tuesday because if not they cannot play Friday. If we can sign them and they’re ready to play then OK. Like I’ve said, we can make everything faster, but we need players like we saw today with Juan (Delgado). Something different for this team, something that improves us and it’s not always easy."

What Xisco is referring to is the fact that players have to be registered with the league before midday the day before a matchday in order for them to be eligible.

So far Wednesday have signed four players this summer, with Pol Valentin the only one yet to feature for the club in preseason so far. Delgado started the game against Luton with Ashley Fletcher coming on as a second half substitute to get his first taste of Hillsborough.