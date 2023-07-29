News you can trust since 1887
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56
Watch Wednesday take the lead against Luton Town at Hillsborough
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Breaking

Watch Sheffield Wednesday take the lead against Luton Town at Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday lead 1-0 against Luton Town after an opening goal from Michael Smith.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Jul 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 15:24 BST

The Owls take on the Hatters at Hillsborough in their final preseason friendly, and Delgado has been given his first start since being the first signing of Xisco’s tenure at the club.

Ashley Fletcher also makes the squad, though only on the bench, while there’s a return to the group for both Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks after their injury recovery. There’s no Reece James or Lee Gregory, though.

Here’s how the teams line up:

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SWFC XI: Dawson, Paterson, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Delgado, Byers, Vaulks, Bannan, Windass, Smith

SUBS: Charles, Palmer, Wilks, Fletcher, Johnson, Bakinson, Shipston, Glover, Fusire, Flannery, Cadamarteri, Cook

-----

LTFC: Shea, Kabore, Andersen, Lockyer, Bell, Doughty, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Chong, Ogbene, Woodrow

SUBS: Macey, Potts, Berry, Morris, Adebayo, Clark, Watson, Giles, Campbell, McAtee, Johnson, Francis-Clarke

Related topics:Premier LeagueLuton TownHillsborough