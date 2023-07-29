Watch Sheffield Wednesday take the lead against Luton Town at Hillsborough

The Owls take on the Hatters at Hillsborough in their final preseason friendly, and Delgado has been given his first start since being the first signing of Xisco’s tenure at the club.
Ashley Fletcher also makes the squad, though only on the bench, while there’s a return to the group for both Liam Palmer and Mallik Wilks after their injury recovery. There’s no Reece James or Lee Gregory, though.
Here’s how the teams line up:
SWFC XI: Dawson, Paterson, Iorfa, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Delgado, Byers, Vaulks, Bannan, Windass, Smith
SUBS: Charles, Palmer, Wilks, Fletcher, Johnson, Bakinson, Shipston, Glover, Fusire, Flannery, Cadamarteri, Cook
-----
LTFC: Shea, Kabore, Andersen, Lockyer, Bell, Doughty, Nakamba, Mpanzu, Chong, Ogbene, Woodrow
SUBS: Macey, Potts, Berry, Morris, Adebayo, Clark, Watson, Giles, Campbell, McAtee, Johnson, Francis-Clarke