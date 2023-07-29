Sheffield Wednesday sign off preseason with Luton Town defeat as duo get Owls debuts

There was quite the difference at Hillsborough compared to the last time Wednesday watched a game here… From the raucous full house against Peterborough and the madness that ensued after Jack Hunt’s penalty, the game against the Hatters saw around 5,000 make the trip for the final preseason friendly of the summer.

Xisco named new signing, Juan Delgado, in the XI for the first time since he arrived from Pacos de Ferreira, and opted to utilise him as a right midfielder rather than right back, the position which he’d mostly featured in Portugal and for his nation, Chile.

Michael Smith led the line with a back four of Callum Paterson, Dominic Iorfa, Michael Ihiekwe and Akin Famewo – Vaulks sat in front of them and behind George Byers and Barry Bannan, with Josh Windass on the opposite side to Delgado. Cameron Dawson started in goal.

Wednesday showed more in the opening stages than they had done in previous games, and in the eighth minute they got a break when Paterson was brought down in the box by Marvelous Nakamba – Smith dispatched it powerfully, James Shea going the right way but not keeping it out.

They weren’t ahead for long, though. Luton won a throw as they pressured Wednesday trying to play out of the back, and Tahith Chong slipped in Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu just inside the box… He opened up his body and bent it around Dawson and inside the far post to make it 1-1, and for a spell it was largely Luton on the offensive.

Wednesday did have a big change five minutes before the break, however, as Smith clipped a lovely ball over the top, but Delgado’s first touch was a bit too heavy and took the ball away from him. The Chilean did manage to poke it over the goalkeeper, but it was wide of the mark.

There was one change at the break as Delgado made way for Marvin Johnson, and Xisco’s men nearly found themselves 2-1 down moments into the second stanza, however Luke Berry’s low strike went wide and gave them a real let-off. He went close again on 53 minutes, but again fired wide.

Next up it was Chiedozie Ogbene’s turn to trouble the Owls defence after a flick-on left him in space, but Dawson watched it wide of his far post and out of danger. Tyreeq Bakinson was brought on for Byers with an hour gone, the midfielder having a decent return to Hillsborough after his injury lay-off.

Windass showed his quality with a fine burst down the left in the 65th minute, but Smith couldn’t direct his cross goalwards it went out for a goalkick and it was pretty much the last act for both as Mallik Wilks and Ashley Fletcher replaced them in the side. More subs followed as Tyreeq Bakinson, Rio Shipston, Jay Glover and Adam Alimi-Adetoro all came on - as well as Liam Palmer as he made his return after his summer surgery.