Sheffield Wednesday boss questioned on ‘ongoing talks’ for AC Milan goalkeeper

Sheffield Wednesday manager, Xisco, says he doesn’t know about about reports that the club are in ‘ongoing talks’ over a loan move for AC Milan goalkeeper, Devis Vasquez.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 29th Jul 2023, 15:13 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 19:08 BST

The 25-year-old joined the Italian giants back in January, but is yet to make a senior appearance for and it would appear that there is a chance that they’d be willing to let him go out on loan in order to get some more minutes under his belt.

At 6ft 5 the Colombian is quite the figure, and earlier this year he received his maiden call up to the national team - though he didn’t go on to feature against either South Korea or Japan.

Formerly of Club Guarani in Paraguay, Milan paid a reported fee of around $500,000 for him in January, and with a long-term deal it’s likely that they see him as more as one for the future rather than being direct competition for the likes of Mike Maignan.

Esteemed journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, took to Twitter on Saturday afternoon to reveal the interest, saying, “Talks ongoing between Milan and SWFC for goalkeeper Devis Vasquez to join the English side on loan."

When it comes to any sort of confirmation of their interest, though, there was none. The Wednesday boss insisting after the 2-1 defeat to Luton Town that he was unaware about what was being said.

“I know nothing,” he replied when asked about the Colombian. “Sometimes in England I’m not checking the reports, and I’m not checking”in Italy. I don’t know anything about that report - you’re the one that’s told me."

Wednesday have just one senior goalkeeper on their books at present in Cameron Dawson.

