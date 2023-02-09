Problems familiar to both Massimo Luongo and Sheffield Wednesday supporters could prevent a reunion clash this weekend.

The Aussie midfielder, who overcame two years of injury woe to play a hugely important part in the Owls’ race to the play-offs last season, left the club last summer to join Middlesbrough.

A turbulent spell saw him fail to make a senior appearance on Teesside and his signing for Ipswich Town in January set up the prospect of a battle with his former club Wednesday on Saturday.

Former Wednesday favourite Massimo Luongo is now with Ipswich Town.

But having made his debut in their FA Cup draw with Burnley, Luongo suffered a knock and sat out their replay this week, leaving question marks over whether he will make contention at Portman Road.

Luongo made up one-third of what was shorthanded simply as ‘The Midfield Three’ with Barry Bannan and George Byers during the last campaign.

Many have suggested that Will Vaulks was brought in to take Luongo’s place and that seems to have come to pass, though Vaulks railed against the idea when signing back in June.

“I don’t look at it as taking anyone’s place at all,” he told The Star. “We’re completely different footballers.

“I’ve not had one single conversation or question about the previous player about whether I can do what he does or whatever. I’ll be honest, it hasn’t even crossed my mind that I’m trying to replace someone.

“That’s just not the way I work, I am myself, I offer something that only I offer because we’re all different players.